This content was published on September 28, 2018 8:24 AM Sep 28, 2018 - 08:24

FILE PHOTO: The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

LONDON (Reuters) - British police have identified a third Russian military intelligence officer they believe carried out a reconnaissance mission before the attempted murder of double agent Sergei Skripal, the Telegraph newspaper reported. Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer who betrayed dozens of agents to Britain's MI6 foreign spy service, was found unconscious with his daughter Yulia on a public bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4. Britain said they were poisoned with Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviets, and has accused two men it says are officers from Russia's GRU military intelligence service of carrying out the attack. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the poisoning, as have the two men identified by Britain. The Telegraph said https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/09/27/gru-agent-carried-skripal-reconnaissance-mission-identified/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1538099712 British police and security services think a third Russian agent visited Salisbury to help plan the attack on Skripal. The newspaper did not name the man. (Writing by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair/Guy Faulconbridge)

