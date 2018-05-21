External Content

May 21, 2018

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, visits the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville (reuters_tickers)

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear that Britain's argument is with the Russian government and not with its people, her spokesman said on Monday after Moscow accused London of mistreating Russian businesses. "The prime minister has been absolutely clear that our argument is not with the Russian people, our dispute is with the Russian government," he told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Smout)

