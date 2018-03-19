External Content

LUANDA (Reuters) - Britain's National Crime Agency said on Monday $500 million (356.71 million pounds) frozen in the UK as part of an ongoing investigation into a potential fraud against Angola's central bank can be returned to the southern African country. "The necessary authority has now been provided for the monies to be returned to the Angolan Authorities," an emailed response to questions said. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Joe Brock)

