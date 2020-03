This content was published on March 16, 2020 1:38 PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - A British soldier infected with coronavirus is in hospital in Ostroda, northern Poland, Polish state-run news agency PAP said on Monday, citing a military spokesman.

Poland has so far reported 150 cases of coronavirus and three deaths.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

