This content was published on April 3, 2020 6:42 PM

FILE PHOTO: A police officer checks a car drriver at one of the exits of Sofia, following restrictions on non-essential travel between cities and towns, in attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Bulgaria, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Dimitar Kyosemarliev

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's parliament approved the extension of a state of emergency by a month on Friday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 485.

The Black Sea state's parliament voted unanimously on March 13 to declare a state of emergency until April 13.

As of Friday, Bulgaria has confirmed 14 deaths from the illness.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

