This content was published on August 1, 2019 12:35 PM

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, some 200 km (124 miles) north of Sofia, March 17, 2010. The Kozloduy plant is the only nuclear power plant in Bulgaria and it is also the main electricity generating company in the country. The plant accounts for more than 40% of the annual overall national electricity generation for the last year, said a plant official. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian nuclear power plant Kozloduy has shut down one of its two 1,000 megawatt (MW) units after a protection system was activated at the unit's generator, a plant spokeswoman said.

The plant's other 1,000 MW unit is working at full capacity, the operator said in a statement, adding that there is no danger of any radioactive contamination.

The unit is expected to be switched back on in three hours.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Goodman)

