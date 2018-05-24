External Content

This content was published on May 24, 2018 11:30 AM May 24, 2018 - 11:30

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso has cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the foreign ministry said on Thursday. China has been applying pressure on the few remaining African countries with diplomatic ties with Taiwan to cut them. "This decision is guided by the firm desire of the government of Burkina Faso to defend the interests of Burkina Faso and its people in the concert of nations," the ministry said in a statement, which made no direct mention of China. (Reporting By Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Reuters