This content was published on March 19, 2020 2:03 AM

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The governor of California said on Wednesday that modelling done by experts has shown that an estimated 60,000 homeless people in the state could become ill with coronavirus over the next eight weeks.

"Over the next eight-week period we have modelled that (with 108,000 unsheltered people in the state), at an attack rate of 56 percent, we're looking at 60,000 individuals who could have COVID-19," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a Facebook broadcast.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

