This content was published on March 24, 2020 5:03 PM

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia reported four new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 91, the health ministry said.

The four new cases included two American and two British nationals on a boat, which the health ministry identified as the Viking Cruise Journey, docked in Kampong Cham province, north of the capital, Phnom Penh, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Gareth Jones)

