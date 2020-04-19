This content was published on April 19, 2020 3:06 PM

(Reuters) - An active shooting injured several people in the province of Nova Scotia on Sunday but Canadian police did not say whether there were any deaths.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) identified the shooter in the rural community of Portapique as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman and asked residents not to approach him.

Wortman is currently in a vehicle that resembles a RCMP vehicle and wearing a RCMP uniform, the police said in a series of tweets.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada where gun laws are stricter compared to those in the United States.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

