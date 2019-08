This content was published on August 9, 2019 12:01 PM

Canadian citizen, Kristian Lee Baxter, who was being held in Syria, sits next to Major General Abbas Ibrahim, Lebanon's internal security chief, after being released, at a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Canadian citizen held in Syria has been released, and appeared at a news conference in Beirut with the Lebanese security chief on Friday.

"I thought I would be there forever," said Kristian Lee Baxter, who was detained last year, breaking down in tears.

(Reporting by Tom Perry, writing by Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet)

