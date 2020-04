This content was published on April 19, 2020 4:09 PM

Ambulance attendants transport a resident from Centre d'hebergement Yvon-Brunet, a seniors' long-term care centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just under 12% to 1,506 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Sunday.

In a statement posted shortly before 11:00 eastern time (1500 GMT), it said the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 33,922. The respective figures on Saturday were 1,346 deaths and 32,412 positive diagnoses.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

