This content was published on March 13, 2020 3:32 AM

FILE PHOTO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arrives for a rally in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said http://bit.ly/2W8iwLl in a statement on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau's wife will be in isolation for the moment, while the prime minister will be in self-isolation for 14 days, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

