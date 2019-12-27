This content was published on December 27, 2019 10:54 AM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A cargo ship collided with shore in Istanbul's Bosphorus strait on Friday, according to broadcaster CNNTurk and a witness, prompting authorities to close the picturesque and crowded waterway running through Turkey's largest city.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, the broadcaster said. The Tribeca Shipping Agency said the Bosphorus was closed to traffic.

The Liberian-flagged Songa Iridum was headed for the port of Ambarli in Istanbul, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.

(Reporting by Can Sezer, Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram