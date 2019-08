This content was published on August 10, 2019 1:35 PM

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday, residents and a military source said.

There were casualties but details were still unclear, said the military source.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet)

