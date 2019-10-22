This content was published on October 22, 2019 12:27 PM

Pro-independence activists light their mobiles during a protest outside the Spanish government delegation offices in Barcelona, Spain October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The head of government in the Spanish region of Catalonia called on Madrid on Tuesday to discuss the region's self-determination following days of mass, sometimes violent protests over jail sentences for nine separatist leaders.

In a televised address, Quim Torra called on acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez "to initiate a dialogue without conditions ... in which the Catalan government will defend its right to self-determination".

Proponents of Catalan secession from Spain often use the term "self-determination" to refer to being able to vote on the matter and subsequently act on that vote.

(Reporting by Joan Faus, writing by Ilsa Binnie, editing by Andrei Khalip)

