This content was published on April 23, 2019 7:46 PM

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is not to blame for a recent increase in the number of Central American migrants entering the country, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference with other government officials, Sanchez also said migrants entering the country must respect Mexican laws and register with authorities.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dave Graham)

