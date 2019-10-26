SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera called for a major cabinet reshuffle on Saturday in a bid to quell a week of mass protests against inequality that have rocked the South American nation.

His announcement follows a massive but peaceful rally late Friday that saw one million Chileans take to the streets to call for reforms to the country´s economic model.

"I have put all my ministers on notice in order to restructure a new cabinet to confront these new demands," Pinera told reporters from the La Moneda presidential palace.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

