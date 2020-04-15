HONG KONG (Reuters) - It is crucial that China and the United States properly manage their relations amid the coronavirus pandemic, top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Yang told Pompeo in their telephone conversation he hoped the United States would meet China halfway, focus on cooperation and help to promote bilateral relations in line with the fundamental interests of their countries, according to CCTV.

China is willing to continue to share information and experience on epidemic prevention and control with the United States, Yang said.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Colin Qian in Beijing; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters