This content was published on April 15, 2020 4:07 PM

FILE PHOTO: Member of the Politburo of the Communist party of China Yang Jiechi during a meeting in Beijing, China September 12, 2019. Andrea Verdelli/Pool via REUTERS

HONG KONG (Reuters) - It is crucial that China and the United States properly manage their relations amid the coronavirus pandemic, top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Yang told Pompeo in their telephone conversation he hoped the United States would meet China halfway, focus on cooperation and help to promote bilateral relations in line with the fundamental interests of their countries, according to CCTV.

China is willing to continue to share information and experience on epidemic prevention and control with the United States, Yang said.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Colin Qian in Beijing; Editing by Gareth Jones)

