German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a news conference at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov (reuters_tickers)

BEIJING (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit China next week, Chinese officials said on Friday, at a time of rising global concern about protectionist trade measures undermining growth. Merkel will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during the May 24-25 visit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a regular briefing in Beijing. Merkel's visit would "further increase mutual political trust," Lu said, although he did not say what would be discussed. Chinese-German relations had been "developing well in recent years," he added. In a phone conversation in March, Merkel and Xi underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation on global trade, following a shift away from multilateral action by the United States. Merkel's trip will include a stop in the southern city of Shenzhen, home to several major technology companies. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

