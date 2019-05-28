This content was published on May 28, 2019 2:15 PM

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China is "seriously considering" restricting rare earth exports to the United States, Chinese tabloid Global Times' editor in chief Hu Xijin said on Tuesday.

Rising bilateral tensions have sparked concerns that Beijing could use its dominant position as a supplier of rare earths for leverage in the countries' trade war.

"Based on what I know, China is seriously considering restricting rare earth exports to the U.S.. China may also take other countermeasures in the future," Hu wrote on his twitter account.

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

