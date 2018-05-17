The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

BEIJING (Reuters) - About half of China's steelmaking capacity would have to comply with tough new emissions targets by 2020, according to a draft plan issued by the government and reviewed by Reuters, the latest move by Beijing to clean up its smoke-stack industries.

The plan would require 480 million tonnes of annual capacity in the world's top steel producer to meet ultra-low emissions standards by 2020, the document issued by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said.

An official at the MEE confirmed its authenticity.

By 2025, the target would rise to 900 million tonnes.

The deadline for mills around the capital Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, the country's top steelmaking province, is 2020, it said. Some cities like Tangshan and Handan, which have a lot of plants, may apply for an extension until 2022.

This is the latest hit to major polluters like steel mills in Beijing's years-long anti-smog campaign, which is aimed at cutting total emissions of small hazardous particles known as PM2.5 that can lodge in the lungs.

The new targets will force mills to install more equipment to curb emissions of sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and other particulate matter, increasing their production costs.

China's steel capacity is about 950 million tonnes a year, and it produced 832 million tonnes of the metal last year.

