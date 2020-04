This content was published on April 30, 2020 1:08 AM

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China "resolutely opposes" any international inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic that presumes its guilt, said Yue Yucheng, a vice-foreign minister, in comments published on Thursday.

Citing an interview Yue gave to NBC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its website that Beijing firmly opposes a "politicised" international investigation aimed at stigmatising China.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

