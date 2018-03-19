External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 19, 2018 2:17 AM Mar 19, 2018 - 02:17

Liu He, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), shakes hands with an official after the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee (reuters_tickers)

BEIJING (Reuters) - Liu He, a key economic adviser of China's President Xi Jinping, was nominated to be a vice premier. Yi Gang, a vice central bank governor, was nominated to become the head of the People's Bank of China, while Liu Kun was nominated to be the new finance minister. The nominations were read out at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday during a parliamentary session, with journalists in attendance. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters