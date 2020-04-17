This content was published on April 17, 2020 8:55 AM

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's total coronavirus death toll has been revised up to 4,632, up from 3,342, following the release of new data from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, the country's health authority said on Friday.

Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission, told a media briefing that China had also raised the total number of cases of infection by the end of April 16 to 82,692, up from 82,367.

China's Wuhan said on Friday morning that it had raised its death toll by 1,290, and its total number of confirmed cases by 325, after a "comprehensive review" of its epidemic data.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and David Stanway; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes