This content was published on April 13, 2020 1:50 AM

People wearing face masks walk past closed shops in the city centre of Suifenhe, a city of Heilongjiang province on the border with Russia, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the country, China April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Huizhong Wu

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 108 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of daily infections in more than five weeks amid continued rise in patients entering the country from overseas.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that the mainland reported 98 new imported cases, a record high and up from 97 a day earlier, and another 61 new asymptomatic patients.

Total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes