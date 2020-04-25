This content was published on April 26, 2020 1:51 AM

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets over an alley in the Qianmen district, one of the top tourist destinations in Beijing, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in China April 8, 2020. Picture taken April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on April 25, compared to 12 on the previous day, with no fatalities, according to official data published on Sunday.

Of the total, there were six cases of local transmission, including five in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang, and one in southeast Guangdong province, which neighbours Hong Kong.

The remaining five cases were imported, down from 11 on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed.

The commission also reported 30 new asymptomatic cases, up slightly from 29 on the previous day.

China has now reported a total of 82,827 confirmed infections, with 4,632 deaths.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

