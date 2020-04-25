This content was published on April 25, 2020 2:30 AM

FILE PHOTO: Visitors rest and pose for pictures, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, China, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 12 new coronavirus cases on April 24 compared with six new cases on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported, compared with two cases reported previously.

The commission also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, slightly down from the previous day's tally of 34. Four of these cases were imported.

The total number of confirmed cases in China is now 82,816. The death toll remained the same at 4,632, with no new deaths reported on April 24.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Muyu Xu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

