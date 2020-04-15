This content was published on April 16, 2020 1:54 AM

A man wearing a face mask is seen under a bridge of Yangtze river in Wuhan after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 46 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland, the same as a day earlier, according to the country's health authority on Thursday.

Of the new cases on Wednesday, 34 were imported, compared with 36 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 82,341 as of Wednesday.

The number of new asymptomatic cases increased to 64 from 57 a day earlier.

China does not include patients with no clinical symptoms such as a cough or a fever in its tally of confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue)

