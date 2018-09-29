External Content

September 29, 2018

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has reported a case of H5N6 avian bird flu on a poultry farm in southwestern Guizhou province, the nation's agriculture ministry said on Saturday. Local authorities culled 32,352 birds at the farm following the outbreak, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Mark Potter)

