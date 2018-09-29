China reports H5N6 bird flu case on poultry farm in Guizhou province
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has reported a case of H5N6 avian bird flu on a poultry farm in southwestern Guizhou province, the nation's agriculture ministry said on Saturday.
Local authorities culled 32,352 birds at the farm following the outbreak, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Mark Potter)
Reuters