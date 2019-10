This content was published on October 24, 2019 7:09 AM

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party will hold key meeting starting from next Monday until Thursday, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

The meeting, formally called a plenum and gathering together all the party's senior leaders, will discuss improving governance and "perfecting" the country's socialist system, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram