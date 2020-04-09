This content was published on April 9, 2020 12:04 PM

Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Li Ganjie speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Minister of Ecology and Environment Li Ganjie has been appointed as the deputy Communist Party chief for Shandong, an eastern Chinese province of 90 million, the official People's Daily said on Thursday, citing a provincial work meeting.

The decision, made during the work meeting on Thursday, reflected Beijing's affirmation of Shandong's work and its attention and focus on the province, provincial Party chief Liu Jiayi was cited as saying.

Shandong is one of the biggest industrial producers in China with extensive petroleum deposits. China appointed Li as the country's environment minister in 2017.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Lusha Zhang; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

