This content was published on April 14, 2020 1:30 AM

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The northeastern Chinese border province of Heilongjiang reported 79 new imported coronavirus cases on April 13, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

All the new cases were Chinese citizens who travelled back from Russia, the report said. Of the total, 65 were originally recorded as asymptomatic cases.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes