China's Huawei executive bail hearing adjourned to Tuesday

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (L), who was arrested on an extradition warrant, appears with her attorney at her B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing in a drawing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 10, 2018.

By Julie Gordon

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A Canadian provincial court on Monday adjourned without deciding the fate of a top executive of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd after she appeared in a Vancouver court in relation to an extradition case following her arrest at the request of the United States.

Meng Wanzhou, 46, the daughter of the Huawei founder, was arrested on Dec. 1 as part of a U.S. investigation while she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The hearing will resume on Tuesday 10:00 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EDT/ 1800 GMT), the judge said.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Sandra Maler; Writing by Anna Mehler Paperny and Nick Zieminski; Editing by Bill Rigby and Sonya Hepinstall)

