Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

China's Huawei executive bail hearing adjourned to Tuesday

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (L), who was arrested on an extradition warrant, appears with her attorney at her B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing in a drawing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jane Wolsak

(reuters_tickers)

By Julie Gordon

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A Canadian provincial court on Monday adjourned without deciding the fate of a top executive of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd after she appeared in a Vancouver court in relation to an extradition case following her arrest at the request of the United States.

Meng Wanzhou, 46, the daughter of the Huawei founder, was arrested on Dec. 1 as part of a U.S. investigation while she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The hearing will resume on Tuesday 10:00 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EDT/ 1800 GMT), the judge said.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Sandra Maler; Writing by Anna Mehler Paperny and Nick Zieminski; Editing by Bill Rigby and Sonya Hepinstall)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad

Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up

advent calendar

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters