External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 24, 2018 5:08 AM May 24, 2018 - 05:08

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gives a speech during an event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a peace and friendship treaty between China and Japan in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (reuters_tickers)

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday China hopes to talk about human rights cases on an equal basis with Germany during a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Chinese capital. Li made the comments in a joint briefing in Beijing after the two leaders were asked about Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize-winner Liu Xiaobo. Liu Xia has been under effective house arrest since her husband died of liver cancer in Chinese custody in July last year, according to Beijing-based Western diplomats. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Paul Tait) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters