FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping (front row, center) and fellow delegates raise their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's largely rubber-stamp parliament on Saturday approved a government reorganisation plan that merges China's banking and insurance regulators, gives new powers to policymaking bodies such as the central bank and creates new ministries. The vote was witnessed by journalists inside central Beijing's Great Hall of the People. Details of the plan were announced on Tuesday. Parliament is packed with legislators loyal to the ruling Communist Party meaning it was always going to pass. (Reporting by Philip Wen; Writing by Ben Blanchard)

