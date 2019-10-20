This content was published on October 20, 2019 3:50 AM

WUZHEN, China (Reuters) - A Cold War mentality and "bully behaviour" were hindering mutual trust in cyberspace, China's propaganda chief said on Sunday at the start of the World Internet Conference in the eastern Chinese town of Wuzhen.

Huang Kunming, head of the publicity department of China's ruling Communist Party, also said that by using national security as an excuse, some countries had launched cyber counter-attacks on countries and enterprises.

Huang did not specify which countries he was referring to.

