SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's northeastern city of Suifenhe, on the country's border with Russia, said on Sunday it's strengthening border controls as part of measures to prevent imported cases.

The city will also step up controls on traffic and enforce strict quarantine measures, city authorities said in a statement.

The city has banned all types of gatherings and drawn up a list of businesses that must be suspended from operations.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

