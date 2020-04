This content was published on April 17, 2020 4:23 AM

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask is seen under a bridge of Yangtze river in Wuhan after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday it had revised up its total coronavirus death toll by 1,290, according to state-run CCTV.

Wuhan also revised up confirmed cases by 325.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Vincent Lee in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes