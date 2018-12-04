The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on December 4, 2018 7:08 PM Dec 4, 2018 - 19:08

LISBON (Reuters) - China wants to deepen cooperation with the European Union, China's President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday during a visit to Portugal, a country he said was an important link to Europe.

"Chinese-Portuguese relations are entering their best period in history," Xi said in a speech after meeting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Xi said the two countries could benefit from Beijing's belt and road initiative, to build business partnerships, including in third countries along the old silk road from China to Europe.

Xi said that having Portugal as a partner, "we will deepen our ... strategic partnership between China and the European Union". He made no mention of Beijing's trade spat with Washington.

Portugal has been one of Europe's biggest recipients of Chinese investment in the past few years and Chinese companies have large stakes in the energy sector, banking, insurance and healthcare.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony, Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Axel Bugge and Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up