This content was published on May 29, 2019 11:47 AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Russia next week and attend a major Russian investor forum in St Petersburg, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 6-8 is chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who plans to attend.

It is one of Russia's most high-profile business events, and Moscow uses it to burnish the country's image as an investment destination.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

