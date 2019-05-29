BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Russia next week and attend a major Russian investor forum in St Petersburg, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 6-8 is chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who plans to attend.

It is one of Russia's most high-profile business events, and Moscow uses it to burnish the country's image as an investment destination.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

