This content was published on April 20, 2020 8:43 AM

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday Australia's questioning of Beijing's transparency on the coronavirus epidemic was groundless, reiterating that it has been open and transparent.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that Beijing had grave concerns about the remarks made by Australian foreign minister Marise Payne, who called for an international investigation into the origins of the virus and how it spread.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Se Young Lee, Editing by Catherine Evans)

