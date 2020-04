This content was published on April 23, 2020 9:10 AM

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday certain U.S. politicians are trying to interfere in the South China Sea issue and such attempts are doomed to fail.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Toby Chopra)

