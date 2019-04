This content was published on April 25, 2019 8:38 AM

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that China lodged stern representations with France after a French warship illegally entered its waters while passing through the Taiwan Strait earlier this month.

Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang made the comments at a monthly news briefing in Beijing.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)

