This content was published on March 16, 2020 8:37 AM

People wearing face masks walk at Beijing Capital International Airport as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Monday that imported coronavirus cases involving travellers entering the country from abroad have become the main risk.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a briefing that health checks and quarantine measures are being imposed equally to Chinese nationals and foreigners entering China from overseas.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Se Young Lee; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

