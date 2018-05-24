External Content

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the first enlarged meeting of the seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 18, 2018.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that it hopes a planned summit between the leaders of North Korea and the United States can proceed smoothly, after U.S. President Donald Trump cast further doubt over whether the meeting would go ahead. Both countries should cherish the opportunity and all parties should ensure that dialogue leads to a positive outcome, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a regular briefing. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Nick Macfie)

