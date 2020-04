This content was published on April 27, 2020 8:39 AM

People wearing face masks walk out of Zhongguancun subway station following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation and not an instigator, responding to a question about a European Union report that alleged China was spreading disinformation about the outbreak.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily press briefing.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)

