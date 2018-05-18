External Content

May 18, 2018

FLE PICTURE: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang answers questions about a major bus accident in North Korea, during a news conference in Beijing, China April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee (reuters_tickers)

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday that it stands for stability and peace on the Korean peninsula and for settlement of the issue through talks, after U.S. President Donald Trump said that China may be influencing North Korea. Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing. (Reporting by Micheal Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd)

