This content was published on March 7, 2020 6:29 AM

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said media reports it had fired a laser at a United States surveillance aircraft last month "did not accord with the facts", according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet said in late February that a Chinese warship had fired a laser at a U.S. naval patrol aircraft flying in airspace above international waters west of Guam.

China's defence ministry said on Feb. 17 a U.S. P-8A patrol aircraft ignored warnings and engaged in behaviour that endangered personnel on both sides as Chinese ships were conducting a routine naval drill. The statement, quoting ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang, was posted on the ministry's official Wechat account on Friday.

All of China's actions during the event were safe, professional, and in accordance with international law, it said, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018