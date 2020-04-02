This content was published on April 2, 2020 8:23 AM

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese government worker adjusts the U.S. and Chinese national flags before a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that U.S. officials are making "shameless" comments casting doubt about China's reporting of coronavirus cases in the country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying reiterated during a daily briefing that China has been open and transparent about the coronavirus outbreak that began in the country late last year, and said the United States should stop politicizing a health issue and instead focus on the safety of its people.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)

